Chelsea legend John Terry retires from football

Former England and Chelsea captain hangs up his boots; says joining Blues at the age of 14 was the best and biggest decision of his life

John Terry

Former England captain John Terry, 37, announced his retirement from football on Sunday, and is set to pursue a career in management. Terry, who spent the bulk of his career with Chelsea, captained second-tier Aston Villa last season.

Next move: coaching

Now, the Birmingham club reportedly want him to join their coaching staff as part of a new-look set-up, with Thierry Henry in the running to take over as manager at Villa Park after Steve Bruce was sacked earlier this week. "After 23 incredible years as a footballer, I have decided now is the right time to retire from playing," Terry said in a message posted on his Instagram account. Terry, capped 78 times by England, recently rejected a chance to play for Spartak Moscow, saying a move to Russia was not right for his family.

Last loss for Villa

His last game as a professional was Villa's 1-0 Championship play-off final defeat by Fulham in May — a loss that denied Villa a return to the Premier League. But his club career will be best remembered for his time at Chelsea, where he won five Premier League titles, five FA Cups, as well as the Champions League and Europa League, although he did not play in the two European finals.

"As a 14-year-old, I made my best and biggest decision: to sign for Chelsea Football Club," added Terry, who also thanked his family for their support. "Words will never be enough to show how much everyone at the club means to me, in particular the fans. I hope I have done you all proud wearing the shirt and the armband."

He also referenced his time at Villa by saying: "It was a privilege to represent such a renowned football club with great fans. I look forward to the next chapter in my life and the challenges ahead." Terry made 717 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 67 goals, and was widely regarded as one of the best English centre-halves of his generation. But in 2011 he was accused of racially abusing Anton Ferdinand, the brother of Terry's England central defensive partner Rio Ferdinand, during a west London derby against Queens Park Rangers.

Terry was absolved of criminal charges during a 2012 court case. But the FA, who had stripped Terry of the England captaincy while they waited for the case to be resolved, imposed a four-game ban and fine. The decision by the FA, English football's governing body, to pursue disciplinary action after the court case led to Terry's retirement from international football. Meanwhile, Terry was widely ridiculed when, after Chelsea beat Bayern Munich to win the 2012 Champions League final, he appeared in full playing kit for the post-match celebrations despite not taking part in the game because of suspension.

15

No. of titles for Chelsea: 5 EPLs, 5 FA Cups, League Cups, 1 Champions League, 1 Europa League

19

No. of years since John Terry made his Chelsea debut

78

No. of appearances Terry has made for England

41

No. of EPL goals Terry has scored for Chelsea

17

Age at which Terry made his Chelsea debut

696

No. of appearances Terry has made for Chelsea

Six

No. of times Terry has been sent off in the EPL

Up and down, John

A look at the star defender's career highs and lows

Makes Chelsea debut against Aston Villa in October 1998.

Is one of four players fined two weeks' wages by Chelsea after their behaviour at a Heathrow hotel is criticised on the day after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Makes England debut as substitute against Serbia & Montenegro in June 2003. Appointed Chelsea captain in August 2004. Chelsea go on to win back-to-back EPL titles under Jose Mourinho. Succeeds David Beckham as England captain in Aug 2006.

Misses crucial kick in a penalty in shootout to decide 2008 Champions League final against Man Utd, who lift the trophy.

Restored to the role of England captain by Fabio Capello in March 2011 having lost it in February 2010.

Terry is stripped off England captaincy in Feb, 2012. Capello resigns as England manager, after criticism over Terry decision. Terry retires from international football in Sept 2012.

Terry misses the 2012 Champions League final due to suspension but joins the celebrations for Chelsea's beat Bayern Munich.

Makes just 14 EPL appearances in 2012-13.

Terry plays every minute of 2014-15 EPL title win.

Terry leaves Chelsea at after 2016-17 season. He departs as a title winner but is an unused sub in team's win.

Continues his career with Aston Villa, where he is made captain.

Season ends as Villa lose to Fulham in the Championship play-off in May 2018. Terry's exit is announced. He turns down Spartak Moscow. Retires on October 7.

