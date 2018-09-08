Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri found about his sacking as Napoli coach on TV

football

Sarri had two years left on his contract after leading his hometown club to challenge champions Juventus for the title last season

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri

New Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri revealed yesterday that he found out he was sacked as coach of his previous club Napoli on television. Sarri had two years left on his contract after leading his hometown club to challenge champions Juventus for the title last season.

But after Sarri asked for more time to consider his future, former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti was appointed as new coach of the Serie A runners-up. Sarri, 59, said: "We were having dinner... discussing whether or not to stay. We turned on the TV and we saw Ancelotti entering Filmauro [the headquarters of Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis].

"I had some doubts, that's fair, but there was a clause in the contract and it wasn't something I had asked for. The timing wasn't respected. Now, I hope that Ancelotti can achieve what I came so close to." Napoli won their last Serie A title during the days of Diego Maradona in 1990.

Sarri – who took over from Antonio Conte at Chelsea – has won his first four games. "I didn't win anything in Naples. Conte won [EPL 2016-2017] here and it is difficult to take his place," said Sarri.

