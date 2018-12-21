Chelsea ready to face Tottenham next: Zola

football

There are a lot of proud players in our team. Of course they will want to play this game and show we were not the ones playing in that game. Some of them were hurt. They will be looking forward to it."

Eden Hazard

Chelsea's assistant boss Gianfranco Zola says players and supporters are keen to be at their best for the Carabao Cup semi-final with Tottenham. Eden Hazard came off the substitutes' bench to score six minutes from time in a 1-0 quarter-final win over Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge, setting up next month's two-legged tie with Spurs.

Tottenham beat Chelsea 3-1 at Wembley last month and Zola reckons Chelsea are keen to impress: "Everyone is very excited to be facing them again. We are happy because, some time ago, they gave us a good footballing lesson. We're looking forward to challenging them again.

There are a lot of proud players in our team. Of course they will want to play this game and show we were not the ones playing in that game. Some of them were hurt. They will be looking forward to it."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever