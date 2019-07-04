Chelsea sign club legend Frank Lampard as new manager, Twitter reacts

football

Frank Lampard played at Chelsea as a player for 13 years, winning numerous trophies and accolades at the club.

Frank Lampard

Chelsea sign club legend Frank Lampard as the new club manager, taking over after Maurizio Sarri left the club.

Frank Lampard played at Chelsea as a player for 13 years, winning numerous trophies and accolades at the club.

"I am immensely proud to be returning to Chelsea as head coach. Everyone knows my love for this club and the history we have shared, however, my sole focus is on the job in hand and preparing for the season ahead. I am here to work hard, bring further success to the club and I cannot wait to get started," Lampard said in an official statement released by Chelsea FC.

Maurizio Sarri left the club to take over at Juventus FC.

HE’S HOME! ð



Frank Lampard is the new Chelsea head coach!

#WelcomeHomeFrank — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 4, 2019

Lampard represented Chelsea for 13 years in his playing career and he leads the club's goalscoring chart with 211 goals to his name. Lampard played 648 games for Chelsea.

Only Ron Harris, Peter Bonetti and John Terry have played more matches for the Blues.

Lampard was voted as the Chelsea player of the year three times in his career.

Lampard left Chelsea in 2014. He won three Premier League titles, four FA Cups, two League Cups, the Europa League and, of course, the Champions League while representing Chelsea.

"It gives us great pleasure to welcome Frank back to Chelsea as head coach. Frank possesses fantastic knowledge and understanding of the club and last season, he demonstrated he is one of the most talented young coaches in the game," Chelsea director Marina Granovskai said.

"After 13 years with us as a player, where he became a club legend and our record goalscorer, we believe this is the perfect time for him to return and are delighted he has done so. We will do everything we can to ensure he has all the support required to be a huge success," she added.

Football fans all over the world hailed Frank Lampard's signing as head of Chelsea. Here are a few reactions:

Good luck, proud to see you coming back home franklampard #Repost @chelseafc with get_repost

ã»ã»ã»

How does it feel to see him back, Chelsea fans? ð¤© You’ll want the sound ð for this! #WelcomeHomeFrank #CFC #Chelsea https://t.co/WAgAPKgYXO — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) July 4, 2019

Congratulations to Frank Lampard with his appointment at @ChelseaFC. Lack of experience won’t be an issue. If you’ve got it, you’ve got it, and I suspect Frank has it. Wish him well. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 4, 2019

Frank Lampard left Stamford Bridge around 1.30am after spending around six hours inside finalising his contract with Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/6Qm6YlfDrD — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 4, 2019

Congrats to Frank Lampard on landing the Chelsea gig.

Fantastic player, even better bloke...just a shame I now have to wish him nothing but abject failure. Take 'em down, Lamps! pic.twitter.com/z4EQLMmLh4 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 4, 2019

Disaster at the bridge as 40000 fat alcoholics bounce up and down at Frank Lampard’s behest causing the tectonic plates themselves to shift and create 3 brand new continents — Ben (@CriminalCosta) July 4, 2019

The return of the old guard, #franklampard #FrankLampardDay @ChelseaFC. The moot question , will he overcome #Saariism? Difficult club 2handle as coach, owner's demand too taxing on coaches. hope it is not a nightmare fr the coveted champion. will need 2 balance old &new strategy — Chaitanya Prasad (@Chatty111Prasad) July 4, 2019

I just pray #FrankLampard no fuck up with all this hype because na we go still abuse hamð #Lampard #Chelsea #welcomehomeLampard #ThursdayThoughts — Chris okorie (@Chrisguy4u) July 4, 2019

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates