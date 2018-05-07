Chelsea star Alvaro Morata's wife asks him to improve his on-field attitude

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata, 25, has revealed that his model wife Alice Campello has asked him to tackle his on-field attitude



Alvaro Morata and Alice Campello

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata, 25, has revealed that his model wife Alice Campello has asked him to tackle his on-field attitude. Morata, who has struggled in his first season in England, scoring just 11 EPL goals for Chelsea after his move from Real Madrid, was dropped for the FA Cup semi-final encounter against Southampton. The Spanish footballer has consistently had issues with referees this season and it has resulted in him getting 10 yellow and one red card.'

"I would arrive home and Alice would say to me 'have you seen what you're doing and the attitude you have on the pitch?' I didn't realise what I had been doing," Morata told Spanish newspaper, Marca. Morata said that his poor form can, in part, be blamed to the niggling injuries and added struggling through the pain to play, rather than taking time out to fix it, may have cost him a World Cup spot.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates