Chelsea's Tammy Abraham sorry after breaking COVID-19 rules at party

Chelsea's Tammy Abraham has apologised after footage emerged of him attending a party with England teammates Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho in an apparent breach of COVID-19 rules. The Sun newspaper published the video, which appears to show the three players at a gathering in London with more than six people present on Saturday.

It comes a month after Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood were sent home for breaching COVID-19 protocols while with Gareth Southgate's England squad in Iceland. No change in squad. The Sun reports that the FA has seen footage of the party and quotes a spokesman as saying: "There will be no change to the England team at this stage."

The England squad is due to assemble this week ahead of a friendly against Wales on Thursday and Nations League matches against Belgium and Denmark. Chelsea pair Abraham and Chilwell and Borussia Dortmund's Sancho are all in the 30-man group. It was reported the party was organised as a surprise gathering for Abraham's 23rd birthday. The forward has apologised, telling the newspaper: "I arrived home to find a small surprise gathering."

'It was a surprise'

"Though I was totally unaware this was planned, I would like to apologise for the naivety shown for the organisation and attending of this gathering. All I can do now is learn from and ensure it never happens again," he added.

