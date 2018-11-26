Chemical truck overturns on Mumbai-Goa highway

national

The driver and helper were stuck inside the truck for five hours. Traffic had to be controlled owing to the gases the truck was emitting

File pic

A truck carrying a chemical substance lost control on the Mumbai-Goa highway in Kasedi ghat and toppled into a 100-metre deep quarry. Later, the chemical leaked from the truck and released gases into the air. The fire brigade was rushed to the spot and managed to rescue the driver and the helper.

The incident took place around 4.30am on Sunday. The injured driver, Jagdamba Prasad, from Uttar Pradesh and helper, Suresh Sadashiv Vedak, were rescued and are at present undergoing treatment at Jagatguru Swami Narendra Maharaj hospital in Raigad district.

The truck that was headed to Mumbai was carrying phosphorous. The turn on the highway is sharp and it seem the driver could not control the steering wheel and the truck jumped over the safety wall, landing in the quarry. The driver and helper were stuck inside the truck for five hours. Traffic had to be controlled owing to the gases the truck was emitting.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates