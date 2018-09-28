Chemists across nation to stay shut on Friday

national

Chemists across India will observe a bandh against the government approving online sale of medicines. On August 28, the Central government had issued a notification for e-pharmacies on the online sale of medicines.

All India Organisation of Chemist and Druggist (AIOCD) claimed that such online sale of medicines would impact 8.5 lakh chemists. In Maharashtra, around 70,000 chemists will shut on Friday.

Vaijanath Jagushte, joint secretary the Maharashtra State chemists and druggists association (MCADA), said, "In the name of Digital India, the government is allowing the indiscriminate sale and dispensing of medicine over the Internet." Madanbhau Patil, organising secretary of MCADA, said, "The strike will cause a loss of R 30 crore to chemists all over India."

Jagushte said, "While most chemists will be shut, for emergency purposes, we have given a list of 74 stores which will be functioning, to the department concerned and FDA. Our next step will be a Public Interest Ligitation (PIL) in this regard."

