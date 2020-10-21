Chennai Air Customs seize 864 gm smuggled gold paste

This picture has been used for representational purposes

The Customs on Wednesday said that it has seized 864 gm gold paste valued at Rs 45.4 lakh from four passengers who arrived by a flight at the Chennai International Airport from Dubai.

Commissioner of Customs said in a statement issued here that Sirajideen Jafar, 27, Anish Rahman, 24, Sathakathulla, 24, and Sahubar Ali, 39, all from Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu, were intercepted when they alighted from an Air India Express flight on Tuesday night.

On personal search, 17 bundles of gold paste weighing 864 gm they had concealed in their rectums had been seized.

