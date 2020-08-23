Chennai Air Customs seizes 1.45 kg gold worth Rs 78 lakh from passenger

Chennai Air Customs on Saturday said that it has seized 1.45 kg gold worth Rs 78.4 lakh from a passenger's personal goods which had arrived as unaccompanied baggage from Dubai.

According to Customs, a passenger who had arrived from Dubai earlier came for clearance of his personal household goods which had arrived by IndiGo Airlines Flight 6E 9480 as unaccompanied baggage. On opening the carton boxes, bedspread and toy boxes were found among other items.

The bedspread was wrapped around a cardboard sheet, which appeared to be unusually heavy. On tearing the cardboard sheet, gold foil wrapped in carbon paper was found concealed in between the two layers of cardboard sheet.

Similarly, cardboard sheets were found in all the toy boxes as well. On tearing open the sheets, gold foils wrapped in carbon paper were found concealed inside two cardboard sheets. In total, three bed spreads and seven toy boxes were recovered from four carton boxes.

Ten gold foils weighing 1.45 kg valued at Rs 78.4 lakh were recovered and seized under the Customs Act, 1962, the Customs said.

The arrested passenger belonging to Kallakurichi in Tamil Nadu was working as a electrician in Dubai and had lost his job because of Covid-19. He had returned to the country recently.

