Chennai: Around 7000kg of gold seized, accused arrested

Ahead of the major festival season, DRI has been mounting surveillance over illegal movement of gold into India by organised gangs. Further investigation in the matter is underway

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Sunday seized 6.995 kg gold worth Rs 2,27,82,715 from two persons who had arrived in Chennai Airport in two different flights. The accused have been arrested and sent to judicial custody.

As per a statement released by the DRI's Chennai Zonal Unit, the accused have revealed that they were instructed by their Chennai-based handler to travel to Bagdogra (near Nepal border) and receive the gold pieces concealed inside electrical appliances and bring them to Chennai by air.

Furthermore, the investigation revealed that the seized gold has been smuggled from Malaysia to Nepal and then into India through the land border. Ahead of the major festival season, DRI has been mounting surveillance over illegal movement of gold into India by organised gangs. Further investigation in the matter is underway.

