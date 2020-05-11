Chennai bakery owner arrested for ad emphasising shop does not employ Muslims

This picture has been used for representational purposes

A bakery owner in Chennai was arrested by the police on Sunday for circulating an advertisement which was discriminatory against the Muslim community.

The owner of Jain Bakeries and Confectioneries had recently highlighted in an advertisement that his staff had no Muslim members and that the items in his shop were made by Jains only.

The news came to light after the poster got viral on social media a couple of days ago. The few feet tall advertisement said: "Made by Jains on orders, no Muslim staff."

The owner had posted the advertisement on a WhatsApp group of bakery customers. He was arrested after a few Muslims lodged a complaint at Mambalam Police Station on May 8.

