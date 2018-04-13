Chennai chants 'Modi go back' to greet PM Narendra Modi

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) floated a black balloon with the slogan 'Modi Go Back' as a sign of their protest against Modi Government for not constituting the Cauvery Management Board (CMB)



Protesters shout slogans against PM Narendra Modi. Pics/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who arrived in Chennai earlier yesterday to address the 10th edition of Defence Expo was greeted with black balloons and black flags. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) floated a black balloon with the slogan 'Modi Go Back' as a sign of their protest against Modi Government for not constituting the Cauvery Management Board (CMB).



Narendra Modi

DMK shared a photo of its President M Karunanidhi, where he can be seen wearing black at his Chennai resident as a mark of protest against the visit of the Prime Minister. The non-compliance of the Supreme Court's February 16 order on setting up CMB has triggered protests across the state.

#GoBackModi trends worldwide

Following the protests, #GoBackModi was trending worldwide on Twitter yesterday for a while. More than 1.3 lakh tweets had been sent out with the hashtag by Thursday afternoon.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever