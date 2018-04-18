Chennai: Customs seized 2.4 kgs of gold worth Rs 76 lakh seized at airport

They had brought the gold by concealing it in various objects such as multi-media speaker and pendants

Representational Image

Around 2.4 kgs of undeclared gold worth Rs, 76 lakh has been seized by the Customs officials at Chennai airport. The seized precious metal was from different passengers in the past three days.

They had brought the gold by concealing it in various objects such as multi-media speaker and pendants. Acting on a tip-off, the officials today, intercepted two Malaysian nationals on their arrival at the airport here and recovered 10 units of gold weighing 1,485 grams, worth Rs 46.50 lakh, a Customs release said.

In the second incident, the officials recovered 385 grams of gold worth Rs 12 lakh from 37-year-old Thameem Ansari who arrived here from Dubai.

On April 16, the officials seized Rs 10.60 lakh worth of gold sheets from a passenger Rajadurai who arrived from Dubai. They seized gold weighing 225 grams and worth Rs seven lakh from a Sri Lankan national Rismi, who arrived here from Colombo on April 16.

The seizures were made under the Customs Act, 1962 and further investigation was on, the release added.

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates