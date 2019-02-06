Chennai: Porur gets its first eatery where 'Robot Waiters' welcome customers

hatke

Pic/ANI

Porur: Chennai's Porur gets its first 'Robot Restaurant' where robots not only serve as waiters but also interact with customers in English and Tamil. The eatery, which is located in Chennai's Mugilivakkam-Porur, has a team of seven robots designed in blue and white. They offer a warm welcome to the customer and bring meals and exotic drinks to their table.

A female robot at the reception gives a response to customers' queries and guides the customers about their table numbers. Moreover, the restaurant serves Indo-Asian cuisines and it has a theme of a Golf and Black.

Each robot in the eatery costs around Rs 5 lakh. The hotel staffs of the eatery have been well trained to operate the robots. The staff will stay in touch with the makers of the robots so that they can guide them in case of an emergency.

"We have three branches in India. The robots will interact with customers and guide them with the table numbers. As there was no Robot Restaurant in India before, we worked on it and got successful. The robots are yet to be named. We will ask the customers to suggest names. Later, we will conduct a name keeping ceremony. We have two types of robots, one for serving food and the other one to interact and guide the customers. We are planning to expand our chain in Bengaluru," said General Manager of the restaurant, Kailash.

"We have provided a tablet on every table which has the menu. Once the customers select their choice of dishes, the order is sent to the kitchen. From there, the order is collected by the robots and they are programmed in a way that they take the order to the right table," he added.

