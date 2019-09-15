Chennai techie death: AIADMK leader S Jayagopal named in FIR

The spot of the accident where the techie who was riding the vehicle (in pic) died after a hoarding fell on her. Pic/Twitter handle of ANI

Chennai police have named AIADMK councillor S Jayagopal in an FIR, in connection with the death of a 23-year-old woman, who died after a banner fell on her on September 12.

Madras High Court had on Friday directed Tamil Nadu government and Chennai Corporation to take disciplinary action against officials who failed to take cognisance of the illegally put up flex board that fell and led to her death.

The court also asked the state government to submit a report mentioning steps to eradicate banner culture and actions taken in the particular incident.

A 23-year-old woman identified as Subashree was crushed to death in Chennai by a water tanker after an illegal flex banner erected in Pallikaranai for the family function of an AIADMK functionary allegedly fell on the two-wheeler she was riding.

The court said that it is tired of passing multiple orders against putting up of illegal flex boards. The accident had sparked a controversy, following which AIADMK and DMK have issued statements urging their cadre not to erect flex boards.

