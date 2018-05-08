Chennai tourist hit in stone-pelting dies, Mehbooba Mufti meets family

Mehbooba Mufti also offered her condolences and expressed grief over the incident

Mehbooba Mufti. Pic/PTI

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on late Monday met the family members of tourist from Chennai who passed away after being injured in stone pelting on Srinagar-Gulmarg Road near Narbal.



R. Thirumani succumbed to his injuries in a Srinagar hospital on Monday after he was hit by a stone during a clash between the security forces and protesters at Narabal.

He was in a vehicle along with his family and was traveling in between Srinagar and Kashmir¿s premier resort of Gulmarg.

"Minutes after being hit, Thirumani was rushed to a city's hospital where he succumbed to his injuries in the evening," said police.

The rampant incidents of stone-pelting in Jammu and Kashmir have become a matter of concern for the administration. Earlier on May 2, a bus carrying school students of was attacked by stone-pelters in Zawoora village of Shopian district.

