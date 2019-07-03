Chennai trader gives free water with a kilo of idli batter

national

A Chennai trader who was appalled by water scarcity put up a board outside his shop which said that they can avail a bucket of water for free if they buy a kilogram of idli-dosa batter.

C N Parthasarathy runs a shop on B V Naicker Street. He said that there was no business motive behind his move and that he would be spending from his profits to get water.

Parthasarathy said that residents were facing water scarcity like never before. He told The Times of India, “It was my father’s suggestion that we do something as we have been running a business here for over two decades now. We will only have to forego a little from our profit and that too until the scarcity ends."

He also added that he had first thought of getting a private tanker but customers suggested that it could lead to a commotion after which he resorted to the idea.

He also mentioned that every day nearly 100 customers buy batter while only 10-15 of them avail the water. I just want to do it as a service,” he said. The only requirement for customers is to bring their own buckets and to boil the water before using it, he said. “These days, you have to be careful even if you intended to do service."

