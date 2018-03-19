Chennaiyin FC won ISL crown fair and square: Coach Gregory

Chennaiyin defeated Bengaluru 3-2 in the final. "I was honestly disappointed to hear these words. We won the cup is what I know



A war of words has broken out after an entertaining Indian Super League final with Chennaiyin FC coach John Gregory taking exception to Bengaluru FC 'keeper Gurpreet Sandhu's "we won league stage and so we are champions" quip, saying his team won fair and square.

Chennaiyin defeated Bengaluru 3-2 in the final. "I was honestly disappointed to hear these words. We won the cup is what I know. Play-offs were introduced about 20 years ago. You could finish sixth in your division and still win promotion to EPL."

