Cheryl got beauty secrets from Spice Girls

Singer Cheryl and her Girls Aloud band members turned to the Spice Girls for beauty advice when they were starting out in their music careers. "(Geri Horner and the Spice Girls used to teach us) loads of stuff in the early days," Cheryl told Glamour.com. She has her own collection with the beauty brand L'oreal for fans to recreate her signature red lip and bronzed skin. But Cheryl's top make-up trick is to match her blush colour to her eyeshadow, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "Whatever colour blush I use on my cheeks, I will also use on my eyelids." The singer likes to pamper herself with luxury skincare and believes it's worth investing in more expensive products for better results. After giving birth to son Bear with boyfriend Liam Payne, 24, last year, and refusing the help of a nanny so that she could be a hands-on mother to their son, Cheryl says it was important for Payne to cook meals for their family so she could have time to rest with the baby.

"Sleep when the baby sleeps! I used to do that for the first couple of months - just nap with him. I also used to try and keep on top of the sterlizer and all that as much as possible so it didn't build up because then that's painful. Also, get your husband to cook," she said.

