Cheryl hints at new romance

hollywood

Cheryl has hinted at having a new man in her life just months after her split from singer Liam Payne

Cheryl

Singer Cheryl has hinted at having a new man in her life just months after her split from singer Liam Payne. Cheryl confirmed her single relationship status earlier this year in July this year. But it seems she is starting to crush on a man, reported dailystar.co.uk. Speaking to Vick Hope at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola, Cheryl hinted at her pending love life with Michael B Jordan.

With Hope telling Cheryl that they had entered a love triangle with Jordan, Cheryl made a promise that nothing would happen between the pair. Telling Cheryl that if something did happen, she would be very upset, the 35-year-old said: "I promise you nothing's happening."

She soon added: "That's a pinkie promise... yet". Cheryl has a child named Bear Payne with Liam Payne. They are co-parenting the child while they both work on their careers.

