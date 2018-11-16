Cheryl shares behind the scenes glimpse of her music video

hollywood

Cheryl has shared a behind the scene photo from her music video after claiming her face has "changed completely" since having son Bear

Cheryl

Singer Cheryl has shared a behind the scene photo from her music video after claiming her face has "changed completely" since having son Bear. She has made a musical comeback with her first new single in four years, and now she has delighted fans with a behind the scenes glimpse of her filming the music video for her new track "Love Made Me Do It", reports dailymail.co.uk.

The former "Girls Aloud" star, 35, shared the photograph with her 3.7 million Instagram followers as she sizzled in a billowing black gown, teamed with plaited hairstyle. Looking directly at the camera, the songstress gives a pout while holding onto the edges of her frock.

With her dark brunette locks slicked partly up in a bold style and the rest put in petite ponytails, the former "X Factor" judge opted for a bronzed make-up look to accentuate her features. Last week, Cheryl baffled fans after debuting a dramatically different appearance, as she admitted her face has "completely changed" since giving birth to her son Bear, 19 months ago.

"My whole body, even my face, everything's changed since Bear was born," she said. However, she said she doesn't mind that her son, who she shares with Liam Payne, 25, caused her look to change because she feels better now.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever