Cheryl Tweedy to spill beans on rocky relationship with Liam Payne

The star has been in the recording studio with up and coming singer Raye

Liam Payne and Cheryl Tweedy

Singer Cheryl Tweedy is set to get personal on her rocky relationship with singer Liam Payne as part of her musical comeback. The star has been in the recording studio with up and coming singer Raye. According to a report, Raye revealed that Cheryl is getting personal on her fifth studio album.

She said, "We've gone proper ­personal and unveiled some layers. She was really open and I think she's got her head on straight. She wanted a young up-and-coming writer to help her put her ­perspective out there and into a song. The music is good. I think she's got something exciting coming up."

