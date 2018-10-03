Cheryl's new music to be 100 percent personal

hollywood

Cheryl is putting the finishing touches to her first solo album in four years

Cheryl

Singer Cheryl says her new music will be "100 per cent personal" and will show fans her "vulnerability" following split with former One Direction star Liam Payne. Cheryl is putting the finishing touches to her first solo album in four years.

In a chat with the Daily Star, her collaborator and super producer Naughty Boy said the "Fight For This Love" hitmaker had written songs from the heart and shown a different side of herself for the new album.

"It is 100 per cent personal and it's about time people got to know the real Cheryl," he said.

"I think when you are writing songs, there is a different vulnerability and that comes out through songwriting, so I am proud of her that she got more involved this time and not just as a singer. The lyrics really mean something to her - sometimes you have to put a bit of heart for people to see that there is a real struggle," he added.

He asaid becoming a mother to son Bear, 18 months, had changed the former Girls Aloud singer. Payne and Cheryl, who have a 10-year age gap and first met when he auditioned for the "X Factor" at 14, confirmed reports that they were dating in February 2016, and they parted ways in July 2018.

Cheryl later kept fans guessing for months before confirming her pregnancy in the most public way - at a L'Oreal photoshoot, in which she posed in a close-fitting black dress and cradled her bump.

The couple confirmed the birth of son bear on Mother's Day 2017, posting identical Instagram posts of Payne cradling their newborn baby.

