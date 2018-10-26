Chess: Abhijeet crushes Gujrathi for joint lead

other-sports

Representational Image

GM and former World Jr champion Abhijeet Gupta crashed through the solid defenses of higher-rated compatriot Vidit Gujrathi in the fifth round of Isle of Man International Chess tournament to take the joint lead. Having drawn with Boris Gelfand in the third round and beating Le Quang Liem of Vietnam in the fourth, Gupta continued his good form, outplaying Gujrathi.

