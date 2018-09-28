Chess champ Suhaani Lohia wins silver

other-sports

Chess prodigy Suhaani Lohia

Candidate Master (CM) Suhaani Lohia clinched a silver medal in the girls category at the 32nd National Under-9 Chess Championship 2018 in Ranchi recently. Suhaani, nine, a student of Dhirubhai Ambani School (Bandra), earned some commendable results in 11 rounds to end with a tally of nine points.

The Mumbai chess prodigy was tied with Sneha Halder from West Bengal, who ultimately won the gold medal through a better tie-breaker score. Meanwhile, Candidate Master (CM) Kush Bhagat from Mumbai also had a good tournament in the U-9 Open category and narrowly missed a podium place, finishing a creditable fourth from 274 participants.

Kush, nine, a student of American School, was unbeaten in the 11-round event and created a huge upset by beating top seed Ilamparthi AR of Tamil Nadu, who went on to be crowned champion.

