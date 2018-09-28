Chess Olympiad: Anand, India suffer defeats

other-sports

Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand plays against Markus Ragger of Austria in the second round of the team event at 43rd Chess Olympiad in Batumi, Geogia, Wednesday, Sept 26, 2018. Anand beat Ragger as Indian team won against Austria, 3.5 - 0.5. Pic/PTI

Top seed US on Thursday defeated India 2.5-1.5 in the crucial fourth round of the 43rd World Chess Olympiad in Georgia, with former World Champion V. Anand losing to Fabiano Caruana. The games on the other three boards ended in a draw.

The game between Anand playing with black pieces and Caurana ended quickly with the Indian going down in 26 moves. The tide turned in favour of Caurana after Anand's 20th move. The end came quickly after that.

The games between P. Harikrishna and Wesley So, Vidit Santhosh Gujrathi and Hikaru Nakamura and K. Sasikiran and Samuel Shankland ended in a draw.

