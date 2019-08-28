Chetan Bhagat trolled on Twitter for poor knowledge of tennis

national

Chetan Bhagat took to Twitter to applaud Nagal's first set win against Federer. Bhagat said that he grew up being told that the country does not have a chance at singles tennis at the international level

A file photo of author Chetan Bhagat. Pic/ Pradeep Dhivar

Author Chetan Bhagat's recently took to micro-blogging site Twitter to praise Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal for his performance against Swiss tennis star Roger Federer. However, this gesture did not go down well with the Twitterati as many went on to criticize the author for his poor knowledge in tennis.

Chetan Bhagat took to Twitter to applaud Nagal's first set win against Federer. Bhagat said that he grew up being told that the country does not have a chance at singles tennis at the international level. He also stated that Nagal from India won a set in the US Open match against Roger Federer. He also went on to say that India will win a grand slam one day.

Grew up being told that India has no chance in singles tennis at the global level. Just now @nagalsumit from my country won a set against The Roger Federer at the #USOpen. One day, India will win the Grand Slam too. Go Sumit Go! https://t.co/GWohaCM5tw — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) August 27, 2019

Twitterati wasted no time in pulling up Chetan Bhagat for his poor knowledge of tennis. They also asked him if he was aware of tennis players such as Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi and Vipul Amritraj.

Hello my dear half brain friend



You have never heard about Amirtraj bros, Paes, Bhoopathi, Sania etc? — Lt Cdr Gokul (R) (@gokulchan) August 27, 2019

"Hello, my dear half brain friend. You have never heard about Amirtraj bros, Paes, Bhupathi, Sania etc," one fan tweeted. Chetan ko 2014 se pehle ka kuch yaad nahi hai Bechaara," posted another.

"How much nonsense can you spew Mr Bhagat? I grew up in an India where the Amritraj brothers were international giants and young men and women confidently aspired to international tennis careers. You've been living under some obscure rock," said another on Twitter.

Day by day your IQ level is deteriorating chota chetan

Try to avoid interacting with CHADDIS too much



I hope someone had told U about Amritraj, Leander Paes, Sania Mirza ðÂ¤¦ðÂÂ»‍âÂÂï¸Â — Veena D (@The_veenaD) August 27, 2019

"Nonsense. There was a time when the ABC of tennis was said to be Amritraj Borg Connors. We did very well in Davis Cup, thanks to A. Before him, Ramanathan Krishan was a Wimbledon semifinalist -- twice," another tennis fan posted on Twitter.

"When were you born? It does not matter really. A little common sense will tell you, you know nothing about the Tennis World before you were born. Collect your facts, Sir, before you talk," one Twitter user pointed out.

Your history lesson starts from 2014..that's why you are not aware of past legends — VRN... (@vishnurn83) August 27, 2019

Roger Federer defeated 22-year-old Sumit Nagal 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 in the first round match of the US Open.

However, Sumit Nagal set a record in the match as he became the first Indian ever to defeat Roger Federer in a set of a Grand Slam. Nagal is also the fourth tennis player to win the opening set against Roger Federer at the US Open.

The Indian tennis player had qualified for the US Open 2019 main draw on Friday. Nagal also became the youngest Indian tennis player in 25 years to qualify for the main draw of a Grand Slam after he defeated Jaao Menezes of Brazil 5-7, 6-4, 6-3. Sumit Nagal earlier won the Wimbledon Boys' doubles title in 2015.

