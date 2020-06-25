Cheteshwar Pujara's dapper look on Instagram impresses Virat Kohli

India cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara was in a mood for formals on Wednesday. Cheteshwar Instagrammed this picture of him looking dapper to his 1.2 million followers and captioned it: "Appreciation & Gratitude."

View this post on Instagram Appreciation & Gratitude A post shared by Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar_pujara) onJun 23, 2020 at 8:46am PDT

Cheteshwar's look caught the attention of India captain Virat Kohli, who pointed out: "What a look pujji." And Cheteshwar replied: "@virat.kohli Inspired by you skip!"

Cheteshwar Pujara has beem one of the key players in India's Test squad over the past 7 years. His slow-paced batting and calm temperament has often managed to get into the minds of the bowlers and upset their approach.

Cheteshwar Pujara is married to Puja Pabari. The couple tied the knot in February 2013.

