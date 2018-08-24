Cheteshwar Pujara and wife Puja celebrate daughter's first six months

cricket

Cheteshwar Pujara revealed how India's victory in the third Test at Trent Bridge against England made daughter's celebrations even more joyous

Cheteshwar Pujara with wife Puja and daughter Aditi

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara posted these pictures on Twitter, celebrating his daughter Aditi completing sixth months with wife Puja. "Today we celebrate our precious little Aditi's six months. Our victory today could only make this day more joyous! Blessed to have the support of a wonderful team and a loving family!" he captioned it.

Cheteshwar Pujara is an Indian international cricketer who is currently playing in India's tour of England. He also plays for Saurashtra in domestic cricket. He is a right-handed batsman who made his first-class debut for Saurashtra in December 2005 and made his Test debut at Bangalore in October 2010

Cheteshwar Pujara was born in Rajkot, Gujarat on 25 January 1988. His father, Arvind Pujara, was a Ranji Trophy player for Saurashtra. His father and his mother, Reema Pujara, recognized his talents early and Cheteshwar practised with his father. Cheteshwar Pujara completed his BBA before embarking full-time into his cricketing career

