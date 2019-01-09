Cheteshwar Pujara can't wait to meet Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira

Jan 09, 2019, 08:30 IST | A Correspondent

Cheteshwar Pujara, who scored 521 runs that included three centuries and was named Player of the Series in the country's maiden Test series win in Australia, is eager to meet Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira.

Congratulating Pujara, Rohit tweeted on Monday: "Often his performances go unnoticed but my man Puji nobody will even dare to forget this one from you. 3 match winning hundreds, boom @cheteshwar1." To which, Pujara replied yesterday, "Thank you Rohit! Missed you at the celebrations. Can't wait to meet the little one."

