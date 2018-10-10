Cheteshwar Pujara gets romantic and emotional on wife Puja's birthday

cricket

Pujara is currently with the Indian team which is playing the West Indies in a Test series

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara with wife Puja. Pic/Instagram

Team India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara posted a heartwarming birthday message to wife Puja Pabari along with a picture of them both on Instagram yesterday. The Saurashtra cricketer, who married Puja in 2013, captioned the post: "Here's to the happiest face in the family, a person who is ever-smiling and making others laugh, a company I would always like in my happy and sad moments," he wrote.

"She is someone who is more than my better half, a true friend and companion, a mother any child would be blessed to have, a daughter-in-law who discusses more cricket with my father than me, a daughter my in-laws are always missing [since she enjoys traveling with me] and finally a woman who I admire greatly and whose qualities can't be described in a birthday caption. Here's wishing my love Puja Pabari a very happy birthday, to many more years of happiness!" Pujara is currently with the Indian team which is playing the West Indies in a Test series.

