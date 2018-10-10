Search

Cheteshwar Pujara gets romantic and emotional on wife Puja's birthday

Oct 10, 2018, 10:28 IST | A Correspondent

Pujara is currently with the Indian team which is playing the West Indies in a Test series

Cheteshwar Pujara gets romantic and emotional on wife Puja's birthday
India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara with wife Puja. Pic/Instagram

Team India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara posted a heartwarming birthday message to wife Puja Pabari along with a picture of them both on Instagram yesterday. The Saurashtra cricketer, who married Puja in 2013, captioned the post: "Here's to the happiest face in the family, a person who is ever-smiling and making others laugh, a company I would always like in my happy and sad moments," he wrote.

"She is someone who is more than my better half, a true friend and companion, a mother any child would be blessed to have, a daughter-in-law who discusses more cricket with my father than me, a daughter my in-laws are always missing [since she enjoys traveling with me] and finally a woman who I admire greatly and whose qualities can't be described in a birthday caption. Here's wishing my love Puja Pabari a very happy birthday, to many more years of happiness!" Pujara is currently with the Indian team which is playing the West Indies in a Test series.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

cheteshwar pujaracricket newssports news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

This is how Zaheer Khan won Sagarika Ghatge's heart

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK