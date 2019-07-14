Cheteshwar Pujara goes traditional with wife Puja

cricket

Cheteshwar Pujara captioned, "Weekends are better when she is around. Traditional game on point. @puja_pabari"

Cheteshwar Pujara and Puja Pabari

India cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara ditched his cricketing gear and opted to flaunt his traditional attire. On Saturday, he shared this picture alongside wife Puja with his 1million Instagram users and wrote: “Weekends are better when she’s around. Traditional game on point. @puja_pabari.”

Cheteshwar Pujara's fans who are not over India's World Cup exit yet, started commenting on his post, saying that he should be in the Indian ODI team:

You must be in ODI squad as No. 4 batsman. — Gourav SharmaðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ (@gouravsharma615) July 13, 2019

You must be in ODI squad as No. 4 batsman. — Gourav SharmaðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ (@gouravsharma615) July 13, 2019

India no 4 in odi — Ritesh Kannojia (@ritesh_kannojia) July 13, 2019

Ye hota world cup m to bhi badiya tha — Avdhesh Chaudhary ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ (@iamAvdhesh11) July 14, 2019

Can you take the place of Dhoni ? — Mohit Khare (@m3khare) July 14, 2019

You should be playing in ODI — SHAILENDRA KUMAR (@shail1973) July 13, 2019

Bhai semi final me aap hote toh kisi ka baap bhi out nh karpata .. — Mohit Joshi (@Mohitji07) July 13, 2019

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates