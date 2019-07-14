Search

Cheteshwar Pujara goes traditional with wife Puja

Updated: Jul 14, 2019, 14:27 IST | A Correspondent

Cheteshwar Pujara captioned, "Weekends are better when she is around. Traditional game on point. @puja_pabari"

Cheteshwar Pujara and Puja Pabari

India cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara ditched his cricketing gear and opted to flaunt his traditional attire. On Saturday, he shared this picture  alongside wife Puja with his 1million Instagram users and wrote: “Weekends are better when she’s around. Traditional game on point. @puja_pabari.”

 
 
 
Weekends are better when shes around. âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ Traditional game on point. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ @puja_pabari

A post shared by Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar_pujara) onJul 12, 2019 at 10:58pm PDT

Cheteshwar Pujara's fans who are not over India's World Cup exit yet, started commenting on his post, saying that he should be in the Indian ODI team:

