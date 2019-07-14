Cheteshwar Pujara goes traditional with wife Puja
Cheteshwar Pujara captioned, "Weekends are better when she is around. Traditional game on point. @puja_pabari"
India cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara ditched his cricketing gear and opted to flaunt his traditional attire. On Saturday, he shared this picture alongside wife Puja with his 1million Instagram users and wrote: “Weekends are better when she’s around. Traditional game on point. @puja_pabari.”
View this post on Instagram
Cheteshwar Pujara's fans who are not over India's World Cup exit yet, started commenting on his post, saying that he should be in the Indian ODI team:
You must be in ODI squad as No. 4 batsman.— Gourav SharmaðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ (@gouravsharma615) July 13, 2019
India no 4 in odi— Ritesh Kannojia (@ritesh_kannojia) July 13, 2019
Ye hota world cup m to bhi badiya tha— Avdhesh Chaudhary ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ (@iamAvdhesh11) July 14, 2019
Can you take the place of Dhoni ?— Mohit Khare (@m3khare) July 14, 2019
You should be playing in ODI— SHAILENDRA KUMAR (@shail1973) July 13, 2019
Bhai semi final me aap hote toh kisi ka baap bhi out nh karpata ..— Mohit Joshi (@Mohitji07) July 13, 2019
