Cheteshwar Pujara turns badminton coach for wife Puja during lockdown

India cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara has become a badminton coach during this Coronavirus lockdown phase. On Monday, he shared a video (screengrab alongside), imparting some badminton lessons to wife Puja, as the couple played on a makeshift court using a chair as net.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar_pujara) onApr 6, 2020 at 9:00am PDT

"Making the most use of quarantine by giving some badminton lessons to @puja_pabari," he captioned the post that went on to receive over one lakh 'likes'.

