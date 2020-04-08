Cheteshwar Pujara turns badminton coach for wife Puja during lockdown
Cheteshwar Pujara
India cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara has become a badminton coach during this Coronavirus lockdown phase. On Monday, he shared a video (screengrab alongside), imparting some badminton lessons to wife Puja, as the couple played on a makeshift court using a chair as net.
"Making the most use of quarantine by giving some badminton lessons to @puja_pabari," he captioned the post that went on to receive over one lakh 'likes'.
