Cheteshwar Pujara 'Yorked' by Steve nickname as county stint begins

Cheteshwar Pujara

While many may say, what's in a name, that adage doesn't hold true for India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, 30. In a video posted by ESPNcricinfo's official Twitter handle yesterday, Pujara, who is fondly called Chintu by his friends and family, joked about how his Yorkshire county teammates call him Steve.

"Well I would prefer Cheteshwar, but it's difficult to pronounce so the guys have come up with Steve. But personally, I would prefer Cheteshwar. Jack Brooks started off with this. He couldn't pronounce my first name so he was asking me what nickname do I have. I said I don't have any. So they said we will start calling you Steve. Initially, they started calling me Puj, but they have started calling me Steve again. It's a good nickname, but I prefer Cheteshwar," said Pujara.

