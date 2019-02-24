Cheteshwar Pujara's 'angel' daughter Aditi turns one

cricket

On his daughter Aditi's first birthday yesterday, India cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara tweeted: "A year back we were beyond blessed and grateful you chose us to be your parents."

On his daughter Aditi's first birthday yesterday, India cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara tweeted: "A year back we were beyond blessed and grateful you chose us to be your parents.

You brighten our lives each day, the cuddles n giggles are so so infectious. We love being silly with you, and love how our fake laughs for you actually make us laugh. We love the happy baby you are and pray we learn each day to be a better version of ourselves for you. #HappyBirthday to our little angel, ADITI."

Cheteshwar Pujara is an Indian international cricketer who plays Test cricket for Indian national team and represents Saurashtra in domestic cricket.

Cheteshwar Pujara is the son of Arvind Pujara and the nephew of Bipin Pujara, both of whom played for Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy.

When he was 17, his mother died due to cancer. He married Puja Pabari in Rajkot on 13 February 2013. In February 2014, he was appointed as the 'brand ambassador' for the state of Gujarat by the Election Commission.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates