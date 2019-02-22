Cheteshwar Pujara's maiden T20 century goes in vain

cricket

Cheteshwar Pujara's maiden Twenty20 century went in vain as Railways beat Saurashtra by five wickets in their Group C opening match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Holkar Stadium here yesterday.

Batting first, Saurashtra scored 188-3 in the allotted 20 overs thanks to an 85-run opening stand between Pujara (100 not out off 61 balls) and Harvik Desai (35). India's Test batsman put on 82 runs for the second wicket with Robin Uthappa (46). In reply, Railways chased the target with two balls to spare. Openers Mrunal Devdhar and Pratham Singh contributed with 49 and 40 respectively in Railways' thrilling win.

