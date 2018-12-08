Cheteshwar Pujara's ton inspires Kolkata Police's road safety campaign

cricket

The Saurashtra batsman's 123-run knock not only earned him praise from fans, but also inspired Kolkata Police's safety campaign

Cheteshwar Pujara

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara scored his first Test century in Australia to put on an inspiring show while his teammates failed to deliver on Day One of the first test at Adelaide on Thursday.

The Kolkata Police posted a picture of the India batsman celebrating his ton along with a picture of a man driving a car while wearing a seat belt on their official Twitter handle. The picture was accompanied with a message, "Defence should be like Pujara."

