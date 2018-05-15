Search

Chhagan Bhujbal admitted to Lilavati hospital in Mumbai

May 15, 2018, 00:24 IST | PTI

They said that he had visited the hospital in the afternoon and got admitted

NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal was today admitted to Lilavati Hospital, doctors said. They said that he had visited the hospital in the afternoon and got admitted.

Bhujbal (70), who was in jail since March 2016, was granted bail on May 4 by the Bombay High Court after the court took into consideration his old age and deteriorating health. He was admitted to KEM hospital in Parel here after he was released from Arthur Road Jail.

Bhujbal was discharged from KEM hospital on May 10.

