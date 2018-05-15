Chhagan Bhujbal gets admitted to Lilavati Hospital

He has been admitted under the Gastroenterology Department of the hospital



Chhagan Bhujbal welcomed at his house after he was released on bail

Former deputy chief minister Chhagan Bhujbal got admitted to Lilavati Hospital on Monday, after spending two days at his home in Santacruz, for further treatment of his acute pancreatitis.

He has been admitted under the Gastroenterology Department of the hospital. Earlier, for two months, he underwent treatment at KEM hospital before being discharged after receiving bail. While talking to mid-day on May 10, Bhujbal had stated that his treatment was incomplete at KEM, and he would soon go back to the hospital for further treatment. But later he decided to continue with his treatment at the private hospital. "I am unwell and was asked to take rest. I will get admitted again to continue my treatment," he said.

The NCP leader was taken to JJ Hospital on March 2 after he complained of chest pain. When the diagnostic reports came clean, the hospital refused to admit him. Later, he complained of abdominal pain. On March 13, a special court allowed him to undergo two tests at KEM Hospital, under the supervision of Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary and Gastroenterology Departments, which JJ doesn't have. Since then, he was at KEM before been discharged last Thursday.

