Chhagan Bhujbal meets NCP President Sharad Pawar in Mumbai

Bhujbal, who got bail last week after spending more than two years in jail in a money laundering case, was accompanied by his MLA-son Pankaj Bhujbal



Chhagan Bujbal/ File Pic

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal, who was discharged from hospital on Thursday calls party president Sharad Pawar at the latter's residence in South Mumbai.

Bhujbal, who got bail last week after spending more than two years in jail in a money laundering case, was accompanied by his MLA-son Pankaj Bhujbal.

Talking to reporters later, the former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister said politics was not discussed at the meeting.

"No politics was discussed. We spoke about my health. Pawar enquired about my well-being and told me to look after

myself," the 70-year-old NCP leader said.

Bhujbal, the OBC face of the NCP, a Maratha-dominated party, was in jail since March 2016 in the money laundering case and was granted bail on May 4 by the Bombay High Court which took into consideration his old age and deteriorating health.

He was admitted to the KEM Hospital in Parel after being granted bail and released from the Arthur Road Jail, where he was lodged under judicial custody.

Bhujbal is suffering from a pancreatic ailment for which he would require further treatment and surgery, his son Pankaj Bhujbal said on Thursday.

Also Read: Out On Bail, Chhagan Bhujbal To Be Honoured With Warrior Award

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates