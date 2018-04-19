Chhagan Bhujbal's long hospital stay makes activists' bile rise

Bhujbal has been admitted in KEM hospital for over a month for treatment of acute pancreatitis



Chhagan Bhujbal has been in and out of hospitals since his incarceration in March 2016

Chhagan Bhujbal's extended stay in hospital has once again left activists' activists apoplectic with rage. The former deputy chief minister, who was arrested for bribery and money laundering in the construction of Maharashtra Sadan building in Delhi, has been staying at KEM hospital for over a month for treatment of acute pancreatitis.

Since his arrest in March 2016, Bhujbal has been in and out of hospitals, and has managed to stay out of jail for weeks at a time. This time, too, activists have questioned why Bhujbal needs to stay at KEM for so long. The hospital authorities claim that this is the only public hospital that has the expertise to provide the required treatment.

The NCP leader was taken to JJ hospital on March 2, after he complained of chest pain. When the diagnostic reports came clean, the hospital refused to admit him. Later, he complained of abdominal pain. On March 13, a special court allowed him to undergo two tests at KEM hospital, under the supervision of the Hepatopancreatobilary (HPB) and Gastroenterology (GI) departments, which are not present at JJ. Since then, he has remained in the air-conditioned comfort of KEM.

KEM, JJ say

The hospital authorities ruled out any question of preferential treatment. Dr Avinash Supe, hospital dean, said, “It takes at least two to three months for a patient suffering from acute pancreatitis to recover. We will soon return him to JJ hospital.”

A senior medical officer from JJ hospital said, "There is no Doctorate of Medicine course in Gastroenterology (super–specialty in the digestive tract) at JJ hospital. So, he is undergoing treatment at KEM, which is a semi-government hospital. Such cases are often referred to other hospitals."

'Unnecessary'

Social worker Anjali Damania pointed out, "For acute pancreatitis, a patient gets to stay in hospital for 8-10 days, not for over a month. Bhujbal has recovered and doesn't need to stay at the hospital any longer. Just to keep him out of jail, he is being kept in an AC room at the hospital." Damania had earlier also filed a petition in the high court when Bhujbal was kept at Bombay Hospital in violation of rules.

Last year, concerns of preferential treatment were raised when he was admitted at Bombay Hospital for 35 days. Dr TP Lahane, dean of JJ hospital, was summoned to court in this connection, and Bhujbal was sent back to Arthur Road jail.