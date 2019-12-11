Chhapaak: Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli praises Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar for making this film
Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel took to her Twitter account to praise Meghna Gulzar and Deepika Padukone for making a story like Chhapaak.
The trailer of Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak released on December 10, and as expected, the viewers were highly impressed by the efforts the entire team has poured in to narrate a very crucial and emotionally moving story. It seems the makers have a winner coming their way soon!
One of the people who appreciated the trailer was Kangana Ranaut's sister, Rangoli Chandel. She tweeted a series of posts to praise Padukone and Gulzar for telling a story that still continues to be a haunting reality of India. It seems she truly connects with the narrative as she has been an acid-attack survivor herself.
Her first tweet had the link of the trailer and she wrote- Wow! Everyone should see this film, amazing. Take a look:
Wow!!! Everyone should see this film, amazing @meghnagulzar @TheLaxmiAgarwal @deepikapadukone @foxstarhindi ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ” https://t.co/33FEq3Eyq2 via @YouTube— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 10, 2019
She then stated- Meghna and Deepika will earn a lot of tears from this film, what my family and I went through all along with the prejudice we faced was worse than death. Have a look right here:
Meghna and Deepika will earn a lot of tears from this film, what my family and I went through along with the prejudice we faced was worse than death... story of an acid attack survivor need to reach this nation, praying that it worksðÂÂÂ— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 10, 2019
Chhapaak, for the uninitiated, is based on the story of Laxmi Agarwal, and how she fought for justice and never gave up. She's one of the most inspiring figures for all the women today and we need to applaud the intention of the makers for opting for such a jolting yet inspiring tale. The film is all set to release on January 10, 2020.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe