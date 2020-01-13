Chhapaak Khulne Do song: Deepika Padukone as Malti will inspire you

Chhapaak, which is directed by Meghna Gulzar, co-produced by Deepika Padukone and also starring the actress along with Vikrant Massey, has been making noise ever since it released last Friday. The film opened to a positive response, with Deepika being praised for her portrayal as an acid attack survivor.

While the inspiring story and heart-wrenching songs have been winning hearts, the makers released a new song from the film. Titled Khulne Do, it shows the inspiring story of Malti's (played by Deepika) struggle after being attacked. The song is beautifully sung by Arijit Singh, composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy, and the lyrics are penned by Gulzar. Check out the song here:

Sharing the song on her Instagram handle, the film's leading lady Deepika wrote: "Khulne Do... Andhera chahe kitna bhi ho, roshni apna raasta dhund hi leti hai... Suniye #KhulneDo."

Talking about her film, the Meghna Gulzar directorial has witnessed a strong hold at the box office with Sunday collections at Rs 7.35 crore. The film has won critical appreciation for its gripping storyline based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, played by Padukone. The movie opened at the box office and collected Rs 4.77 crore on its opening day.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone's KA Production, Meghna Gulzar and Govind Singh Sandhu's Mriga Films, written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak released in theatres on January 10, 2020.

