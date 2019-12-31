Chhapaak: Meghna Gulzar reveals why she chose Deepika Padukone to play acid attack survivor

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Chhapaak has been making all the right noises so far, given the powerful trailer that impressed everyone. In the film, Deepika Padukone will be seen in an altogether different avatar, inspired by true events where she's playing the character of acid attack survival.

Chhapaak has raised the interest of the audience ever actress Deepika Padukone has all gone de-glam. Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar opened up about how casting Deepika was significant for the role in Chhapaak.

Talking to a leading daily, Meghna Gulzar shared, "Every film has its own destiny. But casting Deepika was significant since the amplification of how horrific this [acid attack] is become that much more when you see a face like Deepika’s get disfigured. And hats off to Deepika for taking it head-on! In this film, she has shed everything that she is known for — the way she looks, the glamour, opulence, the set-up, the hair, makeup, costume, and even the jewellery. She is just with her craft".

Ever since the hard-hitting trailer of the movie was released, Chhapaak has been the talk of the town and has left a strong impact on the viewers. Deepika has been widely appreciated for undertaking the role of Malti. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to communicate the message of self-belief and change the existing norms of society for betterment.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone's KA Production, Meghna Gulzar & Govind Singh Sandhu's Mriga Films, written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is will release on January 10, 2020, and will clash with Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Rajnikanth's Darbar at the box office.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates