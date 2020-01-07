Chhapaak poster: Deepika Padukone's Malti and Vikrant Massey's Amol look much in love

The makers of Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak have released a new poster from the film. Deepika, too, shared the poster on social media and wrote, "Jitni zyaada ladaai, Utna zyaada pyaar... Nok Jhok se hui ek khoobsoorat love story ki shuruaat... Dekhiye #Chhapaak iss Friday!"

In the poster, Deepika, who will be portraying an acid attack survivor, Malti, can be seen with Vikrant Massey, who plays Amol, Malti's love interest.

Jitni zyaada ladaai, Utna zyaada pyaar...

Nok Jhok se hui ek khoobsoorat love story ki shuruaat...âÂ¤



Dekhiye #Chhapaak iss Friday!

Book your tickets now!

âÂ°Paytm: https://t.co/O2xvIEAs8U

Book My Show: https://t.co/CEJ6ORDTZm pic.twitter.com/f98ykPn69T — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 7, 2020

Chhapaak is based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal, who at 15 was attacked by a spurned lover in 2005. Her attacker, a 32-year old man, was an acquaintance of her family.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone's KA Production, Meghna Gulzar and Govind Singh Sandhu's Mriga Films, written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on January 10, 2020.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates