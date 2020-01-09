Chhapaak screening: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's loved-up photos will melt your heart

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey-starrer Chhapaak is all set to hit the silver screen on January 10, and the makers hosted a special screening for the entire cast. From Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to Vikrant Massey's family and friends, the show was attended by who's who of Bollywood.

Deepika Padukone with Ranveer Singh/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

While at the screening, Deepika and Ranveer Singh couldn't keep their hands off each other, and the duo was snapped all loved-up by the shutterbugs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s) onJan 8, 2020 at 7:34am PST

At the screening, Deepika Padukone planted a peck on Ranveer's cheek, and people couldn't stop awwing at the popular Bollywood couple. The loved up pictures took over the internet instantly. Take a look!

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's family also arrived at the special screening to support the actress. Prakash Padukone, Ujjala Padukone, Anisha Padukone, Anju Bhavnani Singh, Jagjit Bhavnani Singh and Ritika Bhavnani Singh were also clicked at the show.

Prakash Padukone, Anisha Padukone, Ujjala Padukone and Deepika Padukone

Speaking of Chhapaak, the Meghna Gulzar's directorial venture is driving the nation with its hard-hitting trailer and emotionally impacting songs. Deepika Padukone essays the role of Malti, an acid attack survivor. The film is currently facing a lot of controversies and flack on social media. After Deepika's support to JNU support in Delhi, Twittaratis tried to boycott her film.

Jagjit Bhavnani Singh, Anju Bhavnani and Ritika Bhavnani Singh

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone's KA Production, Meghna Gulzar & Govind Singh Sandhu's Mriga Films, written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on January 10, 2020.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates