Chhapaak Song: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey are adorable in Nok Jhok

The makers of Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey's Chhapaak have just released the Nok Jhok song from the film and it is a melodious treat. The song talks about the little quarrels and struggles that the lead characters experience, but at the same time, these issues are what bring them closer. Watch the video of Nok Jhok below:

Sung by Siddharth Mahadevan, Nok Jhok is written by the great Gulzar. As the name suggests, the song will highlight the sweet and sour "Nok Jhok" of Malti and Amol. Deepika Padukone, too, took to social media to share the song with all her fans. She wrote, "Nok Jhok Song Out Now! Bigdi hui baat ko banata hai,aur ruthe hue ko manata hai pyaar... Here's Malti and Amol's #NokJhok"

The film, directed by Meghna Gulzar, and is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The trailer of the film was released a few days ago and it made quite an impact on the viewers. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone's KA Production, Meghna Gulzar and Govind Singh Sandhu's Mriga Films, written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on January 10, 2020.

