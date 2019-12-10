Chhapaak Trailer: Deepika Padukone as an acid-attack survivor will leave you speechless

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

And the wait is finally over! Chhapaak's trailer has been unveiled by its makers and it will surely make you speechless. The film, which highlights the life of an acid attack survivor, stars Deepika Padukone as the lead face. With the trailer, the makers of Chhapaak have tried to put forth the confidence of the acid attack victim (Malti) to be taken as a lesson and making her as an inspiration for those who have faced such ghastly acts.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, who had last helmed Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal's Raazi, Chhapaak trailer is promising and inspirational. Take a look:

Meghna Gulzar is known for her bold choices when it comes to movies, she never disappoints you when it comes to giving an impactful concept with a real punch. Her next project 'Chapaak' starring Deepika Padukone is a perfect example of that.

It is not the first time Megna Gulzar came up with the impactful concept. In the year 2015, she delivered 'Talvar' and then with 'Raazi' and now she is all set to amaze the audience with a great yet impactful concept. Another such tale that caught Gulzar's attention was that of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. It's a traumatic and yet inspiring story on so many levels.

Gulzar's sole purpose is to keep Laxmi's story as relevant and realistic as possible. She has given her heart and soul to keep the story as real and accurate as she can, and Deepika Padukone turned out to be her biggest support.

Deepika portraying an acid attack survivor was challenging but not impossible. Agreeing to this, Meghna shares, "The story of Laxmi - yes it's known and see the thing is when you are telling a true-life story, most of it will be known. Everybody will know something about it, some people will know everything about it but not everybody will know everything about it and that's where you make that journey from it being just a newspaper article to being a film without distorting the facts, without overstating the reality at least that's my sensibility and yet make it an engaging and immersive experience."

The Deepika Padukone-starrer is set to release on January 10, 2020.

