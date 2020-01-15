Chhapaak: What is the truth behind the low IMDb rating of this Deepika Padukone starrer?

Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak has fetched a 4.6 rating on the Internet Movie Database (IMDB). Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has got a rating of 8.7. Though Chhapaak received favourable reviews, the meager rating has come as a surprise. A section of the Twitterati has referred to it like an organised campaign to mar Chhapaak's run at the box-office. Some are referring to it as foul play. The aggregator website is being bombarded with harsh reviews from multiple accounts, which are also criticising Padukone's JNU visit.

Tax break becomes a political battle

Yesterday, Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, was made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh. The star tweeted, "Thank you Shri Yogi Adityanathji for making Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior tax-free. I would also be delighted Sir if you watched our film."

Take a look:

Thank you Shri Yogi Adityanathji for making #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior Tax-Free in Uttar Pradesh. I would also be delighted Sir if you watched our film ð@myogiadityanath #TanhajiUnitesIndia — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 14, 2020

The announcement came after the Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak was made tax-free in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. A section of netizens feels there is a gameplan in which states are in a rush to make the film tax-free. They feel Chhapaak has been made tax-free in Congress states and Devgn's historical in BJP-ruled states.

A section of Twitterati points out that the films have been given concessions, not because of the subject or merit, but based on the political stand the actors and filmmakers have taken on the burning issues of the CAA and the brutality at JNU. Devgn had tweeted on January 10, "I have always maintained that we should wait for proper facts to emerge. I appeal to everyone... let us further the spirit of peace and brotherhood, not derail it either consciously or carelessly... #JNU violence." Devgn's tweet was seen as his reply to Padukone's JNU visit on the eve of her film's release.

